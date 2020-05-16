NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: May 18, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6787054902?pwd=Y3pxdEZKMmxGQnhRbGdrZG85eWt1UT09
Meeting ID: 678 705 4902
Password: 5803328977
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on May 14, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve May 11, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding opening, accepting, and possibly awarding bid #15, purchasing 3/8 and 5/8 limestone chips.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 contract between Pontotoc County and Cintas for standard uniform rental services and facility services products.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Daphne Evans – water line – CR 1565
9. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s blanket Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. U.S. Alert – alarm monitoring - $600.00
b. Rhynes Surplus – supplies - $250.00
c. Staples – supplies - $300.00
d. Dave’s Music – supplies and service - $400.00
e. Frye Brothers – road materials - $1,500.00
f. Ada Feed Center – supplies - $400.00
g. Locke Supply – supplies - $500.00
h. James Supply – supplies - $500.00
i. Mead Lumber – supplies - $500.00
j. Super Lube – service - $500.00
k. Ada Paper – supplies - $900.00
l. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
m. Cintas – service - $600.00
n. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $700.00
o. O’Reilly’s – parts - $300.00
p. Dependable Heat & Air – service - $500.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s blanket Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests for May and June 2020:
a. Sparklight – internet service - $100.00 each month/$200.00
b. Terry’s Pest Control – spraying service - $80.00 each month/$160.00
c. B&S Sanitation – trash service - $700.00 each month/$1,400.00
d. CenterPoint Energy – gas service - $1,000.00 each month/$2,000.00
e. Ada City Utilities – water service - $1,000.00 each month/$2,000.00
f. OG&E – electric service - $7,000.00 each month/$14,000.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s blanket Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests for FY 2020-2021 (six months):
a. Sparklight – internet service - $100.00 each month/$600.00
b. Terry’s Pest Control – spraying service - $80.00 each month/$480.00
c. B&S Sanitation – trash service - $700.00 each month/$4,200.00
d. CenterPoint Energy – gas service - $1,000.00 each month/$6,000.00
e. Ada City Utilities – water service - $1,000.00 each month/$6,000.00
f. OG&E – electric service - $7,000.00 each month/$42,000.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding February and March 2020 monthly reports:
a. Sheriff
13. Discussion and possible action regarding April 2020 monthly reports:
a. Sheriff
b. Treasurer
14. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
18. Discussion and possible action to vote to enter into Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S., Section 307(B)(4), upon the advice of counsel, to discuss pending litigation with counsel in the following matter, Frankie Lee Stanfield v. Board of County Commissioners of Pontotoc County, et al., Case No. CJ-2018-8, filed in the District Court of Pontotoc County. Counsel to appear by video conference.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding possible Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S., Section 307(B)(4), upon the advice of counsel, to discuss pending litigation with counsel in the following matter, Frankie Lee Stanfield v. Board of County Commissioners of Pontotoc County, et al., Case No. CJ-2018-8, filed in the District Court of Pontotoc County. Counsel to appear by video conference.
20. Discussion and possible action to vote in open session to adjourn Executive Session and reconvene in Open Session.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding possible vote on actions related to pending litigation in Frankie Lee Stanfield v. Board of County Commissioners of Pontotoc County, et al., Case No. CJ-2018-8, filed in the District Court of Pontotoc County. Counsel to appear by video conference.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
