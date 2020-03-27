NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 30, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on March 26, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 23, 2020 meeting minutes and March 25, 2020 emergency meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-67, Pontotoc County’s 2020 Employee Personnel Policy Handbook.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding awarding bid #11, two-inch asphalt overlay road project for 3.7 miles on County Road 3490 also known as John Price Road.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding awarding bid #13, replace and update one or more air conditioning units at the Agri-Plex grounds (re-bid of #9).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Gene McCurdy – waterline – County Road 3548 in Paradise Hills
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Close-Out Certification for District #2’s REAP Grant #18-046. County Road 3518 road project is complete and grant monies in the amount of $10,404.00 have been received.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) Close-Out Certification for District #2’s REAP Grant #19-018. County Road 3530 road project is complete and grant monies in the amount of $11,036.00 have been received.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Cooperative Agreement for wildlife damage management activities and programs in the state to protect agriculture, property, human health, safety, and natural resources in the amount of $2,400.00 per year.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Fastenal – personal protective equipment (PPE) - $448.22
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Stolz Telecom – handheld radios with spare batteries, freight - $592.38
b. Casco Industries – wildland boots and gloves - $462.00
c. Casco Industries – wildland & structure protective gear - $2,633.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding updated pay scales per office which will be used to prepare and finalize Resolution #20-34, Pontotoc County Pay Scale for approval.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2020 payroll.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.