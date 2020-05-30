NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: June 1, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6787054902?pwd=Y3pxdEZKMmxGQnhRbGdrZG85eWt1UT09
Meeting ID: 678 705 4902
Password: 5803328977
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on May 28, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve May 26, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion with Cathleen Branscum, Election Board Secretary, regarding SB 1779 that was signed into law on May 21, 2020.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to the Commissioners’ office FY 2020-2021 contract with:
8. Sparklight – internet services – from $90.69 to $80.74
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Order of Appointment for Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed to continue being on the Board of Health.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to cancel outstanding warrants from FY 2018-2019, per statute of limitations:
a. W#63 – Brent Rhoads - $6.48
b. W#144 – Brent Rhoads - $4.32
c. W#191 – S&S Auto Glass - $225.00
d. W#17 – Destiny Newberry - $123.83
e. W#104 – B&S Sanitation - $49.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Daphne Evans – water line – CR 1565
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $700.00
b. O’Reilly Auto Parts – parts - $300.00
c. Staples – supplies - $300.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Agri-Plex
14. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2020 Board of County Commissioners’ meeting minutes for publication.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
