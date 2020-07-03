NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 6, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on July 1, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 29, 2020, meeting minutes and June 26, 2020, and June 30, 2020, special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay Raechel Smith’s FY 2019-2020 travel in the amount of $75.58 out of FY 2020-2021 funds for the Health Department.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay District #1’s FY 2019-2020 invoice in the amount of $30.00 (purchase order #4814) from North Texas Natural Select Materials out of FY 2020-2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-110, Memorandum of Understanding between Pontotoc County District #2 and the City of Ada for road projects on County Road 3520 and County Road 1520.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-01, Treasurer investing funds.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 contracts between the Sheriff’s office and the following:
Omnigo Software – Sheriff’s Office records management and jail management computer software programs and support - $8,670.11
11. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s blanket Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Ada Paper – supplies - $900.00
a. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
c. Sherrell Steel – supplies - $700.00
d. Cintas – service - $600.00
e. O’Reilly Auto Parts – parts - $300.00
f. James’ Supplies – supplies - $500.00
g. Mead Lumber – supplies - $300.00
h. Locke Supply – supplies - $400.00
i. Super Lube – gas - $500.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2020 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Election Board
d. Assessor
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of June 2020 Board of County Commissioners monthly meeting minutes for publication.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 appropriations.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
