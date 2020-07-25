NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 27, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on July 23, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 13, 2020 special meeting minutes and July 20, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with Nick Thurman, Assistant D.A., regarding filing Proof of Claim in the Pardue Bankruptcy regarding opioid litigation on July 30, 2020.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of revised Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Financial Statement for FY 2019-2020.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-04, OSU Extension office declaring surplus:
a. Dell OptiPlex desktop – inventory #62-E-238-11
b. Dell OptiPlex mini tower – inventory #62-E-240-01
c. Partner Phone System – inventory #62-E-603-02
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-05, FY 2020-2021 AirMedCare contract with Pontotoc County for air ambulance services (a benefit for Pontotoc County employees) at an annual rate of $8,970.00.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-06, establishment of a chart of account for a new fund for the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses through the CARES Act.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 invoice out of FY 2020-2021 funds for the following office:
OSU Cooperative Extension Service – OSU Extension office - $2,062.25
12. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) – power line – County Road 3597
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Ada Feed Center – supplies - $300.00
b. Ada Paper – supplies - $900.00
c. James’ Supplies – supplies - $600.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Cabela’s – (10) handheld Garmin GPS map units, shipping – $2,574.90
15. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 payroll.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
20. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
21. Motion to adjourn.
