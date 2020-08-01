NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Aug. 3, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on July 30, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 27, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding the application process to receive funds from Purdue Pharma, L. P. et al.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-07, Emergency Management declaring surplus of equipment:
HP printer – inventory #62-EM-239-03
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-08, Emergency Management disposing of equipment (junked):
HP printer – inventory #62-EM-239-03
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-09, COVID-19 reimbursement to General Fund and accounts.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-10, District #3 declaring surplus of equipment:
Port-A-Cool – inventory #62-3-209-02
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-11, OSU Extension office disposing of equipment (donated):
a. Dell OptiPlex desktop – inventory #62-E-238-11
b. Dell OptiPlex mini tower – inventory #62-E-240-01
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-12, OSU Extension office disposing of equipment (donated):
a. Partner Phone System – inventory #62-E-603-02
13. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Gene McCurdy – water line – County Road 1590
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Super Lube – gas - $500.00
b. Cintas – supplies - $600.00
c. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
d. Locke Supply – electrical supplies - $400.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 monthly reports:
Agri-Plex
16. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 Board of County Commissioners’ meeting minutes for publication.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.