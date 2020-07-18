NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: July 20, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on July 16, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 13, 2020 meeting minutes and July 13, 2020 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #2, purchasing a new 2020 ½ ton 4x4 super-crew truck (District #1).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding letting bid #3, interior construction of the new Fittstown VFD building (re-bid of FY 2019-2020 bid #8 and bid #14).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Financial Statement for FY 2019-2020.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Footnotes to accompany Pontotoc County Treasurer’s Financial Statement for FY 2019-2020.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding the emergency medical services’ (EMS) agreement between Pontotoc County and Mercy Hospital as stated in Resolution #19-03.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-110, Memorandum of Understanding between Pontotoc County District #2 and the City of Ada for road projects on County Road 3520 and County Road 1520.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-02, agreement between District #2 and the City of Ada for Landfill Road project.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Hisle Brothers – New Holland tractor - $1,250.00
b. Hisle Brothers – Case skid steer - $2,000.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-03, Agri-Plex declaring surplus:
a. 2019 Mahindra tractor – inventory #62-AP-304-08
b. 2019 Case skid steer – inventory #62-AP-312-07
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 invoices out of FY 2020-2021 funds for the following offices:
a. Twenty-Nine 11, Inc. – Sheriff - $340.00
b. Chameleon Tech Services – Court Clerk - $120.00
c. Culligan of Ada – District #2 - $39.26
d. Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions – District #2 - $157.50
e. Raechel Smith’s travel – Health Department – amendment from $75.58 to $76.25
16. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2019-2020 Inventory Summary Reports for the following:
Agri-Plex; Assessor; Call-A-Ride; Commissioners’ Office; County Clerk; Court Clerk; District #1; District #2; District #3; Election Board; Emergency Management Health Department; OSU Extension; Sheriff’s; Treasurer’s; Allen VFD; Byng VFD; Fittstown VFD; Fitzhugh VFD; Francis VFD; Happyland VFD; Homer VFD; Lula VFD; Oil Center VFD; Pickett VFD; Roff VFD; Stonewall VFD; Union Valley VFD; and Vanoss VFD.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
B&H Construction – water line – County Road 1560
18. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries – wildland fire gear – from $612.00 to $647.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
