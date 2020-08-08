NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Aug. 10, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Aug. 6, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 3, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award bid #2, purchasing a new 2020 ½ ton 4x4 super-crew truck (District #1).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-13, interlocal agreement with CED #4 for Pontotoc County to be a member of their circuit engineering district.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-14, Agri-Plex disposing of equipment (traded):
a. 2019 Mahindra tractor – inventory #62-AP-304-08
b. 2019 Case skid steer – inventory #62-AP-312-07
9. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2019-2020 Grant Status Report for the Commissioners’ office.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ Total Capital Needs and Five-Year Plan.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 monthly report from Mercy Hospital to Pontotoc County as per agreement, Resolution #19-03, providing ambulance services in Pontotoc County service area.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Management’s (MGMT) 2020 EMPG Grant Application.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Strohman Enterprises – (10) handheld Garmin GPS units, shipping - $3,644.90
b. Cut Rate Batteries – twelve bay charger, (15) radio batteries - $1,602.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Union Valley VFD’s emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Casco Industries – repair of light bar - $1,554.00 (purchase order #882)
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Dependable Heat & Air – install a new air conditioning unit - $5,296.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the following monthly reports for Sheriff’s office:
a. May 2020
b. June 2020
17. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Election Board
c. Assessor
d. Treasurer
18. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2020 appropriations.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.