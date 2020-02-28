NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 2, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Feb. 27, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve February 24, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-66, authorizing and approving the incurring of indebtedness by the Trustees of the Pontotoc County Educational Facilities Authority to be accomplished by the issuance of lease revenue bonds, bonds, notes or other evidences of indebtedness in one or more series on a tax-exempt or taxable basis, at a premium or discount, in the aggregate principal par amount of not to exceed Fourteen Million Dollars ($14,000,000) to provide funds to complete the acquisition, construction, equipping, renovating, and remodeling of school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites related to Independent School District No. 24, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma (“Latta Public Schools” or the “District”); establish a reserve fund, if any, capitalize interest and pay costs of issuance and all matters related thereto, including but not limited to the waiver of competitive bidding thereof; and declaring an emergency.
6. Discussion and possible action to open Special Public Hearing.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and receive comments.
8. Discussion and possible action to close Special Public Hearing.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-65, authorizing application for FY 2019-2020 CDBG Grant (District #2).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of BOCC Chairman signing all application documents, including Citizen Participation Plan as needed.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Southern Oklahoma Development Association (SODA) to be the administrator for the above-mentioned CDBG Grant if awarded.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding contract between Pontotoc County Health Department and AT&T for the period of February 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020.
13. Discussion and possible action to let bid #13, replace and update one or more air conditioning units at the Agri-Plex grounds (re-bid of #9).
14. Discussion and possible action to increase Emergency Management Director’s salary to $3,175.00 to pay cell phone cost.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-64, Pontotoc County adopting the accrual rates for vacation and sick leave equal to state employees and referenced in Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. 19, §1301; Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. 74, § 840-2.20.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the future policies of closing Pontotoc County Courthouse Complex and Annex offices due to unsafe working conditions and hazardous weather by leaving the current policies as they are or making changes to current policies.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding updated pay scales per office which will be used to prepare and finalize Resolution #20-34, Pontotoc County Pay Scale for approval.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding the Sheriff’s office monthly reports:
a. December 2019
b. January 2020
19. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2020 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Agri-Plex
c. Sheriff
20. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ February 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
26. Motion to adjourn.
