NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 9, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on March 5, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 2, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action to rescind December 5, 2016 approval of Resolution #17-22, which approved field assessor’s to be reimbursed on the SA&I travel claim 1117 1992 version. The field assessors will now use the current SA&I travel form 1117.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding updated pay scales per office which will be used to prepare and finalize Resolution #20-34, Pontotoc County Pay Scale for approval.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Casco Industries – light bar and switch box - $1,948.00
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Emergency Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. JB Lumber – plumbing parts - $200.00
b. R&R Guttering – emergency guttering - $475.00
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Zoll Medical Corp – Zoll defibrillator - $1,421.96
b. Hisle Brothers – chain saw and leaf blower - $872.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2020 monthly reports:
a. Treasurer
b. Election Board
c. County Clerk
11. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2020 appropriations.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
16. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
17. Motion to adjourn.
