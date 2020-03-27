NOTICE OF EMERGENCY MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 25, 2020
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Courthouse Plaza, 100 West 13th Street, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on March 24, 2020.
1. Motion to call emergency meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Note for the record: The Board of County Commissioners is holding an Emergency Meeting, due to the current outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the need to take actions to protect public health and help ensure public safety.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding the following amendment to Proclamation Declaring State of Emergency approved on March 17, 2020:
Whereas the avoidance of human contact does not apply to blood drives or disaster response conducted by the American Red Cross and/or Oklahoma Blood Institute provided social distancing practices are implemented to the maximum extent practicable in the administration of such drives.
7. Discussion and possible action to approve request to State OEM for public assistance through FEMA.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding delaying payments of tax collections to Pontotoc County Treasurer’s office.
9. Motion to adjourn.
