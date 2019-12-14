NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: December 16, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Dec. 12, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve December 9, 2019 meeting minutes and December 9, 2019 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action to vote to enter Public Hearing, TOPIC: Final Performance Report on FY 17 CDBG #17006 Road Projects.
6. Discussion and possible action to vote to close Public Hearing.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-39, close-out approving and accepting Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Road Project #17006 as completed and authorizing the BOCC Chairman to sign close-out documents.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding authorizing the Pontotoc County Rural Water District (RWD) #8 to advertise for bids for the FY 2019 CDBG #17526 Water Line Extension Project.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-40, selecting EST as the engineering firm for the Lightning Ridge Road project, JP No. 34491(04).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-41, termination and dissolution of the Pontotoc County Public Facilities Authority Trust/Trust Indenture.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding purchasing requirements for the 2/16 portion of the sales tax proposition passed on December 12, 2006.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-42, posting speed limit signage (25 mph) on a portion of County Road 3520 and County Road 1520 off of Highway 3W, also known as Landfill Road.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-43, Oil Center VFD disposing of equipment/transferring to Homer VFD:
a. Chief truck bed with tank & pump, 62-OCVF-354-01
b. Winco generator, 62-OCVF-417-01
14. Discussion and possible action to request the District Attorney to ask/demand audit of CED #4 from the office of State Auditor & Inspector pursuant to 74 O.S. 212 (H).
15. Discussion regarding the Pontotoc County Tourism Association (PCTA) Board’s recommendation for the following events to be reimbursed for advertising with tourism funds:
a. Bertha Frank Teague Event - $3,500.00
b. Pontotoc County Coon Hunters Association/Battle of the Breeds Event - $700.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests for PCTA:
a. Bertha Frank Teague Event, reimbursement for event advertisement, $3,500.00
b. Pontotoc County Coon Hunter’s Association/Battle of the Breeds Event, reimbursement for event advertisement, $700.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding possibly going out for bid and the specifications that would be needed for the installation of heat and air conditioning units in the Convention Center at the Agri-Plex.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding the following VFD’s compliance documents:
a. Happyland - Worker’s Compensation, Property/Liability, Annual List of Meetings
b. Roff – Annual List of Meetings, Worker’s Compensation
c. Union Valley – Annual List of Meetings
d. Fitzhugh – Worker’s Compensation, Property/Liability
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Casco Industries - flashlights, defib monitor, helmets - $5,571.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications – (2) pagers and chargers - $790.00
b. Chief Fire & Safety – (5) wildland jackets, (5) wildland pants - $1,950.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of November 2019 monthly reports:
a. County Clerk
22. Discussion and possible action regarding December 2019 payroll.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
28. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.