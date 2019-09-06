NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Sept. 9, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Sept. 5, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 3, 2019 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-21, application to request a certain portion of the plat of the Original Town of Vanoss, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, be vacated: The West Half of a part of the alley located in the center of Block 24 (for Chad D. Delozier and Wendi B. Delozier).
6. Discussion with AT&T representative(s) regarding Pontotoc County’s contract with AT&T.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding payment to Medical X-Ray Consultants, for FY 2018-2019 invoice in the amount of $62.00 (for the Sheriff’s office) out of FY 2019-2020 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Board of County Health 2019-2020 Estimate of Needs Financial Statement for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding opening, accepting, and possibly awarding bid #2, purchase a 2003 or newer pumper fire apparatus (Happyland VFD).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Demetrius Williams, water service line, County Road 3613-District #1
b. B&H Construction, water service line, County Road 3510-District #3
11. Discussion and possible action regarding the following quotes submitted by the Homer VFD for plumbing work at the Homer VFD building:
a. Pacesetter Plumbing, plumbing work $8,500.00 and installation of septic tank $3,900.00
b. Hinkle’s Plumbing LLC, plumbing work $12,000.00 and installation of septic tank $3,500.00
c. Hunter Super Techs, plumbing work $13,941.00 and installation of septic tank, $3,250.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. C&M Propane, propane tank, $760.00
b. Possibly Pacesetter Plumbing, Hinkle’s Plumbing, or Hunter Super Techs, plumbing work and installation of septic tank, amount listed in quote’s submitted above
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Watts Manufacturing LLC, wild land brush truck, $80,560.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of August 2019 monthly reports: Assessor, Election Board, Treasurer, and County Clerk.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.