NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Sept. 16
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on Sept. 12, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve Sept. 9, 2019, meeting minutes and Sept. 11, 2019, special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-22, Agri-Plex, declaring surplus:
• 62-AP-616-01, small cooler, serial #1-2601726.
• 62-AP-618-01, Roper refrigerator, serial #RT200K.
• 62-AP-618-02, Hot Point refrigerator, serial #2F529637.
.• 62-AP-618-03, GE refrigerator, serial #SA114598.
• 62-AP-618-04, Frigidaire cooler, serial #WA93000061.
• 62-AP-618-06, Kelvinator refrigerator, serial #LA04813385.
• 62-AP-619-01, Galaxy deep-freezer, serial #WB10312085.
• 62-AP-619-02, Kenmore deep-freezer, serial #5604118517.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-23, assigning CED #4 the responsibility to conduct bridge inspections for Pontotoc County.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-24, Board of County Commissioners’ Form Letter that is to be attached to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s Certificate of Compliance for OMMA Businesses.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #20-25, Agri-Plex, declaring surplus:
• 62-AP-621-03, Ice-O-Matic ice machine, serial #1120386529.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
• Demetrius Williams, water service line, County Road 3613-District #1.
• B&H Construction, water service line, County Road 1552-District #1.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding 911 Sales Tax purchase request:
• GeoSafe, FY 2019-2020 global positioning services (GPS) services, $6,000.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2019-2020 compliance document for Lula VFD: worker’s compensation insurance.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax purchase requests:
• Command Fire Apparatus, 2003 pumper fire apparatus, $110,000 (bid #2).
• Casco Industries, wildland bunker gear for two, $6,667.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of August 2019 monthly reports: Sheriff.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
18. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
19. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to five minutes.
