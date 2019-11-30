NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Dec. 2, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on November 26, 2019.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve November 25, 2019 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding opening, accepting, and possibly awarding bid #6, printing of Digital Ballots for the Pontotoc County Election Board.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
Chickasaw Telecommunications Services, telephone line, “A” Street and “I” Street
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the following VFD’s compliance documents:
a. Oil Center- Worker’s Compensation
b. Homer – Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation
c. Stonewall – Board Members, Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation, Property & Liability, Annual List of Meetings
d. Pickett – Annual List of Meetings
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of November 2019 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
b. Health Department
c. Election Board
9. Discussion and possible action regarding the Sheriff’s office monthly reports:
a. September 2019
b. October 2019
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioners’ November 2019 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
15. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
16. Motion to adjourn.
