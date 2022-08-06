Many farmers and ranchers are struggling during this extended drought with no current end in sight.
The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association has scheduled a meeting with the Farmer Service Agency to discuss some relief programs.
The meeting will be held on August 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Banks Valley Ranch.
Ty Kiser and Spencer Bramble from FSA will be discussing Drought Programs and FSA Loans available for farmers and ranchers during this summer drought.
Please RSVP by August 15th to the Pontotoc County Extension Office by calling 580-332-2153. If you require special accommodations, please call the Pontotoc County Extension office.
