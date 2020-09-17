The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 970 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 3 new cases in Pontotoc County.
Pontotoc County topped 300 cases of the virus earlier this week and currently have had 309 cases. There have been 3 deaths and 257 recoveries. There are currently 49 active cases in the county.
With Wednesday’s new caseload, Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 case total rose to 72,284. The state’s seven-day case average is at 907.86, its highest level since Aug. 2.
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
Tuesday evening’s executive order report showed an 8% positivity rate in Oklahoma. The state’s suspected and confirmed hospitalizations were at 528 as of Tuesday (down from 561 on Monday evening).
The state reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 924. None of the latest reported deaths were in Pontotoc County.
