The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 833 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 20 in Norman Monday amid changes to the state’s case reporting.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 65,053. The state’s seven-day case average is at 807.71.
The state’s daily new case reporting now includes both “probable” and confirmed cases. Oklahoma was previously only counting polymerase chain reaction [PCR] tests in its case count, but is now also counting rapid antigen tests, which were previously classified as “probable” cases and generally not counted toward the state’s case total.
According to The Frontier, the state is also counting a handful of cases in which a person has been symptomatic and in contact with a positive individual, but has not yet tested positive themselves. The Frontier reports that the Health Department will not drop all of the probable and antigen tests into the state’s cumulative case total at once or retroactively, but will gradually add them into the daily case reports.
The state is also updating the way it calculates its positive testing rate, and will not be including any repeat positives in the rate.
While the state did not issue an executive order report on Labor Day, Tuesday evening’s executive order report should contain the first update on hospitalizations and positivity rate since Friday.
Oklahoma reported one additional death Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 854.
Pontotoc County has had 269 total cases with 3 deaths and 227 recoveries. There are 39 active cases currently in the County.
Ada has had 215 total cases with 1 death, 180 recoveries and there are 34 active cases currently.
Byng, Fitzhugh, Francis, Stonewall and Tupelo have no active cases currently.
Asher has 1 active cases, Sasakawa 2, Roff 3, Stratford and Sulphur both have 4 each, Coalgate has 10 and Konawa 12.
For more information go to https://www.ok.gov/health/.
