Polling place information for three precincts in Pontotoc County have changed.
The changes are as follows:
Precinct 620056 - Due to damage to the Francis Town Hall, the polling place in Francis has moved to the Francis First Baptist Church, 201 S Meadors Ave.
Precinct 620064 - The former location was: Happyland Freewill Baptist Church, 23453 State Highway 1E, Ada. The new location is: Corner Stone Apostolic Church, 12912 CR 3630, Ada. The new polling place can be found by turning south off of State Highway 1E onto CR 3630, the first county road east of the old polling place.
Precinct 620061 has been located at the Union Valley Baptist Church. This precinct has been closed due to changes to County Commissioner lines changing during Redistricting. Voters affected by the precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2022, with their new precinct and polling place information.
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada. Regular office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
