Due to damage to the Francis Town Hall, the polling place in Francis has moved to the Francis First Baptist Church, 201 S Meadors Ave.
The former location of Happyland Freewill Baptist Church, 23453 State Highway 1E, Ada has been changed to Corner Stone Apostolic Church, 12912 CR 3630, Ada. The new polling place can be found by turning right off of State Highway 1E onto CR 3630, the first county road east of the old polling place. This polling place change is permanent. Voters affected by the Happyland precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2021, with their new polling place information.
The precinct that has been located at the Union Valley Baptist church has been closed due to changes to County Commissioner lines changing during Redistricting. Voters affected by the precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2022, with their new polling place information.
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada. Regular office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
