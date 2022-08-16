Due to the Pontotoc County Fair, those who vote at the Agriplex will need to park in the north parking lot and enter from the north door. Voting will still take place in the OSU Extension Office.
Due to damage to the Francis Town Hall, the polling place in Francis has moved to the Francis First Baptist Church, 201 S Meadors Ave.
The former location of Happyland Freewill Baptist Church, 23453 State Highway 1E, Ada has been changed to Corner Stone Apostolic Church, 12912 CR 3630, Ada. The new polling place can be found by turning right off of State Highway 1E onto CR 3630, the first county road east of the old polling place. This polling place change is permanent. Voters affected by the Happyland precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2021, with their new polling place information.
The precinct that has been located at the Union Valley Baptist church has been closed due to changes to County Commissioner lines changing during Redistricting. Voters affected by the precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2022, with their new polling place information.
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada. Regular office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board. Early voting is open to all voters.
An excuse is not needed to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day.
Early voting is available Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Early voting is held at the Pontotoc County Election Board located at 131 W 13, Ada. Early voting is not available at polling locations.
Friday, October 9, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 3 General Election. Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or those registered voters who need to change their name, address of residence, or political affiliation may apply by filling out a Voter Registration Application. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 131 W 13, Ada, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county.
Applications also are available for download at www.elections.ok.gov. Any currently registered voter may make changes to address of residence in the county or to political affiliation through the OK Voter Portal also located at www.elections.ok.gov.
A voter may mail an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, October 9. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after November 3.
