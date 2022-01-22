Polling places for two precincts in Pontotoc County have been changed.
The changes are as follows:
Precinct 620061 - Due to the fire at the Union Valley Baptist Church, voters will use a different room on the church grounds. Voters should turn off of CR 1600 behind the main church building and look for the wood building between the metal buildings. VOTE HERE signs will be at the entrance to the temporary polling place.
Precinct 620064 – The former location was: Happyland Freewill Baptist Church, 23453 State Highway 1E, Ada. The new location is: Corner Stone Apostolic Church, 12912 CR 3630, Ada. The new polling place can be found by turning right off of State Highway 1E onto CR 3630, the first county road east of the old polling place. This polling place change is permanent.
Voters affected by the Happyland precinct change received new Voter ID cards in the mail in April, 2021, with their new polling place information.
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 131 W 13 St, Ada. Regular office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
