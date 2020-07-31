Ada police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Jali Ann Winters, 16, was reported missing July 11. Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Thursday Winters was last seen wearing “black night shorts” and a white shirt. Bratcher said police are asking anyone with any information about Winters’ location or disappearance to contact detectives during business hours at 580-436-6300, or after hours by calling the Ada Police Department’s non-emergency number, 580-332-4466. Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
An entry regarding Winters’ disappearance on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System indicates Winters asked her mother to go to a friend’s house on July 8. The NamUs entry indicates Winters was told no to the request.
“In the early morning hours of (July 9) her mother checked (Winters’) room and discovered her missing,” the NamUs entry states, adding that Winters’ mother said she’s “run away before, but usually comes back in a day or two.” By July 11 Winters had still not returned home.
The NamUs entry indicates Winters had still not returned home as of July 29, but indicates she has been in contact with family members via Facebook Messenger.
“She will not tell them where she is or who she is with,” the entry states. “Mother doesn’t believe (Winters) is endangered at this time. Mother also stated no one has actually spoken to her daughter on the phone to hear her voice. All the communications have been through Facebook Messenger.”
Winters is described as being a “white/caucasian” female between 5-feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing between 145 and 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair, sometimes kept in braids. Winters has a right nostril piercing and tattoos of a “star” and a “crown” on the fingers of her left hand.
