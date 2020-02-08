Ada police are asking the public for help identifying an individual who robbed a local gas station.
Police were called to the Murphy’s USA gas station at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd. around 9:39 p.m. Thursday after a cashier reported the station had just been robbed. Upon their arrival, Ada police say the cashier told them a man wearing a blue hoodie with what appeared to be a flowered shirt over it approached the register. The cashier told police the man had his face covered completely and was holding what appeared to be a gun covered with something. The cashier told police the man said to give him all of the money or he was going to “shoot the place up.” According to police reports, the man took the money and fled toward North Country Club Road.
Police reports indicate a witness pursued the man as far as A Street, near the car wash on Country Club Road, but turned around and returned to the station when the man looked at them as he was walking down the road.
Police have not released the amount of money taken during the robbery.
After reviewing the station’s surveillance camera footage, police report the suspect was wearing “a light blue hoodie with a floral ‘bath robe’ like top over the hoodie, white shoes and appeared to have a black ball cap on as well.”
Police say they hope someone will recognize the strange outfit the individual was wearing and possibly be able to identify the suspect, or be able to say they saw someone with the same clothes on at any particular location. Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Detective Joe Machetta at 580-436-6300 ext.213, or, to provide the information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
