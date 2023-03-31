Ada police recently acquired and executed a search warrant on the “GoFundMe” account created by the wife of an injured Ada police officer.
The account was reportedly created by Tawanda Northcutt, wife of Ada Police Captain Casey Northcutt, who was injured Jan. 30 when he slipped on ice as he was arriving for his police shift.
According to the search warrant, Casey Northcutt, 51, received a cervical spinal cord injury and was taken by EMS to a local hospital, then later to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he had five cervical vertebrates fused. Northcutt was later flown to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital located in Denver, Colorado.
The search warrant request was made by Ada Police Sgt. of Detectives Shane Jones, who indicated that he believes that the GoFundMe account created by Tawanda Northcutt “constitutes evidence in the investigation of the crime of fraud by obtaining money by false pretenses,” he said.
Essentially, Tawanda Northcutt indicated donations were needed to help with medical expenses, while the police department and city of Ada have indicated that all expenses are being taken care of by the city, insurance and worker’s compensation.
According to information on the search warrant, the title for the GoFundMe account is listed as “Medical Support for Captain Casey Northcutt, APD.”
On the fundraising page, in part it, states, “The money raised will go towards helping pay for medical expenses and ensure that he will have a speedy recovery without having to worry about funds,” Jones said.
In a Facebook post made by Ada Police Chief Carl Allen March 2, Allen wrote:
“Concerned Citizens,
Since the accident where our own Captain Northcutt fell and was injured, I have received several inquiries asking how people can help.
While we cannot go into his health details on our page, I will convey that the Captain is receiving care at one of the best facilities in the United States.
The injury in question occurred while on duty. As such, the costs of medical treatment, associated expenses for his immediate family for travel. Lodging etc. are also covered. Workers’ compensation covers most of what his salary would be, and the City of Ada picks up the rest of that so that no loss in income or added expenses are incurred by Captain Northcutt’s family.
We at the Ada Police Department and the City of Ada wish Captain Northcutt a speedy recovery.
Thank you, Citizens of Ada and all the people who have expressed concern and support, for Captain Northcutt. It is appreciated.”
Tawanda Northcutt later commented the following on Allen’s post:
“As to comment to questions asked. After Casey had fallen and breaking his neck. Casey was knocked unconscious for and unknown period of time. When he woke he screamed for and had immediate paralysis of both arms and legs which he was very vocal about. Without medical attention arriving yet, Casey was rolled and adjusted to remove his gunbelt and other personal items.
“It is not known at this time if more damage was done by the adjusting. In response to donations and what they have been used for. Casey has lost 45 pounds in 5 weeks so clothing has been a constant struggle. His opportunities for overtime has been removed, there are tons of small things (even some big) that isn’t covered by insurance.
“I have been with Casey for 31 years (more than half my life) and his dream was to be an Ada police officer. He spoke proudly about how they support each other and rally around those in need. We are keeping good records, I post daily updates because I know that many citizens of Ada love him. But my question is. ..where’s the brotherhood.”
In the search warrant, Jones said, “Tawanda Northcutt has continued to attempt to raise funds for medical bills, transportation, and other incidental expenses. C. Northcutt’s salary is still being provided for by worker’s compensation and the City of Ada in addition to being advanced money for the very thing she has been soliciting people in person and on social media for via donations to the GoFundMe account she has set up. The fund up to the date as of 03-03-23 has raised $6,480.”
Jones requested the warrant based on that information, he said, and also that, “Tawanda Northcutt gained possession of monies, from numerous third-parties, valued between $2500.00-$14,999.99, by false representation, while knowing that the medical bills and expenses were being covered or reimbursed by workers compensation, with the intent to cheat or defraud these generous third-parties to further her own financial gain,” Jones said.
Jones received the warrant and executed it March 8.
“The following is an inventory of property taken pursuant to the warrant,” Jones said, “13 pages of documents that include the following:
● GoFundMe URL
● GoFundME ID
● Current Email of Organizer
● Current First and Last Na.me of Organizer
● Other Known Na.me
● MFA Phone Number
● Date and Time GoFundMe in question was created.
● Facebook ID
● Facebook Link
● Adyen Information
● Activity Log
● Donation History including dates, times, names, email addresses, donation amounts, zip codes, IP addresses, and statuses, successful or not, of all donations on record.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.