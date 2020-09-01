Police search for theft suspect

Ada police are searching for a burglary suspect and are asking for residents’ help.
The crime occurred Friday night at a convenience store located at 3829 N. Broadway.
Just before midnight, a woman called police to report someone had stolen money from her vehicle while she was inside the store.
“(The victim) stated she arrived at Sooner Stop at approximately 10:35 p.m.,” Officer Jussely Canada said in a report. “She stated she and her daughter got out of her vehicle and went into the store. While she was in the store, an unknown male subject parked beside her, entered her vehicle through the the driver’s side window and stole $145 cash out of her passenger seat.”
Canada reviewed store video footage.
“I observed a dark-skinned male in light gray or khaki shorts, a green T-shirt, and a mask get out of a blue PT Cruiser,” Canada said. “The subject then walked to the front of Sooner Stop, turned around, and walked to (the victim’s) car. The male subject then reached into the (the) car through the driver’s side window, and took $145 in cash out of her vehicle. I observed the male subject the get back into his vehicle, then get out and go into the store.”
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to phone Ada Crime Stoppers at (580) 33CATCH or (580) 332-2824.
