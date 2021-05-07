Law enforcement officers from several agencies conducted a manhunt Thursday for a suspect who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.
The alleged assault took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off of Kerr Lab Road near Cradduck Road.
Authorities said the suspect, whose name was not released Thursday, fled to some nearby woods wearing only a pair of orange shorts, and was reportedly armed. Witnesses near the Ada Tennis Courts reported seeing the man near a creek in the area.
Chickasaw Lighthorse police, Ada police, Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, U.S. Marshals and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted the manhunt within a perimeter between Cradduck, Kerr Lab and 32nd Street.
Search dogs and an OHP helicopter were brought in to help, but authorities were still searching for the suspect at press time Thursday evening.
The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with unspecified, non-life threatening injuries.
Ada City Schools were placed on lockdown for a time, but students and teachers were allowed to leave after law enforcement officers were present.
Mike Anderson, superintendent of Ada City Schools released the following information to parents:
"Ada City Schools made the decision to go to 'Lockout' at each of our school sites earlier this afternoon. This was in response to a police pursuit of an individual 'on foot in the vicinity of the Ada Tennis Center.
We were in constant contact with every law enforcement agency on the scene and were comfortable that none of our students were ever in any danger."
Because of the strong law enforcement presence of the Ada Police Department, Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, along with their guidance and constant communication, the decision was made to dismiss our students from school in order to get them home safely before darkness arrived."
