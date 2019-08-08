Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance that turned violent Tuesday.
A fire was reportedly set by a man with a knife in the 200 block of South Stonewall in Ada. Fire and EMS workers remained in a staging area at 12th and Stonewall briefly until the scene was secure.
An Ada Police Department report stated that Ada resident Marcus Ortiz had started a small fire and was armed with a knife.
The report indicated that Ortiz’ girlfriend, Taylor Donaghey, told police that at one point Ortiz had locked himself in a bathroom armed with a knife,and refused to come out. And when she threatened to break down the door, an altercation resulted in Ortiz placing his hands around her neck. Police observed a visible red mark on Donaghey’s neck, the report said.
Ortiz was arrested at the scene.
Firefighters treated Sherry Robinson at the scene for a lacerated thumb until EMS arrived to treat the patient. Robinson’s relationship to Ortiz was not immediately known.
Police later retrieved a large red-and-black kitchen knife from the scene.
According to a report provided by the Ada Fire Department, when fire officials were cleared to enter the scene at 211 S. Stonewall, they observed a single-story wood-framed residence, and saw light smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters entered the residence and a found small fire in the kitchen that had already been extinguished.
Due to the potential of a crime having been committed, fire crews checked the building with thermal imaging sensors, then left the structure in order to preserve any evidence.
The incident remains under investigation.
