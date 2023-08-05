The Ada Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday of an arrest this week that caused a stir online when a portion of the event was filmed and posted to social media. The footage can be viewed by visiting https://vimeo.com/851342086.
Police from several agencies were involved in the Monday afternoon arrest of Justin Allen Glaspey, 33, of Ada.
On multiple occasions during the arrest, Glaspey mentioned the name of an ex-spouse of one of the officers, so that name was muted in the footage by The Ada News.
A passerby captured part of the arrest on video. In the video, it shows Glaspey outside of a vehicle, where he is then wrestled to the ground by several officers. While on the ground, it shows one officer, a Chickasaw Lighthorse police officer, deliver at least two strikes with his knee, then punches Glaspey several times.
During the traffic stop and subsequent arrest, Glaspey maintained that he wasn’t driving the vehicle before first contact, and refused to comply with orders because they were unlawful, he said.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Glaspey was given dozens of commands, all of which he ignored.
- Call to Central Dispatch
A person who requested anonymity called Central Dispatch and reported Glaspey as being a drunk driver and gave a description of the vehicle.
Glaspey was located at Ada Wal-Mart in the parking lot.
In the body cam footage of Ada Police Officer Chad Reid, it showed Reid approaching the vehicle in which Glaspey was sitting.
As Reid approached, Glaspey yelled out, “What’s up?”
Reid then said, “Hello,” to which Glaspey again asked, “What’s up?”
Reid indicated that Central Dispatch received a call from someone who was concerned about Glaspey and that APD was there to do a welfare check on him.
Glaspey then asked several times, “From who?”
Reid didn’t answer, but seemed to be checking with another officer, then asked Glaspey, “Are you OK?”
Glaspy replied, “I’m Fine. I’m fine, thanks.”
Glaspey put the vehicle in drive while Reid grabbed the vehicle by the door jamb and yelled, “Hey! Hey! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Sir, stop!” as Glaspey drove away.
Reid and APD Sgt. Jussely Canada, who had just exited her patrol unit and was approaching the scene, got back in their vehicles and conducted a traffic stop on Glaspey, who stopped about 75 to 100 yards from where he was located during the first interaction with Reid.
Allen said, “By driving away, officers had probable cause to arrest Glaspey for failure to comply to a lawful order and attempting to elude.”
After Glaspey stopped, Reid once again approached the vehicle, and yelled, “Step out of the car!” then said, “Turn the car off!” as he got closer.
Glaspey again asked, “What’s up?”
Reid asked Glaspey why he drove away from him to which Glaspey indicated it was because he didn’t know what Reid was talking about.
Reid again told Glaspey to step out of the car. At that point, Canada approached and yelled, “Get out of the car!” several times.
Glaspey refused and questioned why the officers wanted him to get out of the car.
As both officers continued to order Glaspey to get out of the car, Canada opened the passenger side door and removed the keys from the ignition.
Canada warned Glaspey that she was about to tase him, then deployed her taser. As the electrodes were firing, it seemed to not affect Glaspey, who looked down, pulled the taser prongs out and threw them in the direction of Canada.
Many times throughout the video, Canada said that Glaspey had committed an assault on a police officer when he threw the prongs back at her. She later indicated that when Glaspey threw the prongs at her, she, too, was tased.
Both Reid and Canada continued to order Glaspey to get out of the vehicle, but Glaspey refused and continued to indicate that he did nothing wrong and that the orders were unlawful.
Lighthorse police officers arrived on the scene, and one pointed a pepper ball gun at Glaspey. He ordered Glaspey to get out of the vehicle, then began counting down. Glaspey then exited the vehicle.
Officers then wrestled Glaspey to the ground. Once on the ground, it appeared Glaspey tucked his hands underneath his body. On several occasions, officers said, “Hands behind your back!”
Glaspey, with his face to the ground, said, “I’m a child welfare specialist.”
One officer then yelled, “I don’t care what you are, hands behind your back!”
Canada then said, “Hands behind your back or you’re going to get tased.” Then, another officer said, “Drive stun him, drive stun him,” which Canada then did.
On video captured by a passerby, which was posted to social media, it showed one Lighthorse officer deliver blows (what police call compliance strikes) with his knees and fists, reportedly to Glaspey’s shoulder.
On the body cam footage, Glaspey is overheard saying, “You want to assault me?”
The footage then shows Lighthorse Police Officer Michael Lindsey punch Glaspey in the face three times and said, “Don’t bite me!”
It is not possible to see whether or not Glaspey bit Lindsey from the footage of either body cam.
Once Glaspey was in handcuffs, all the officers but one stood up and walked back.
Glaspey and the officers continued to argue with each other, then Canada said, “Well, you have about three or four felony counts going on you now.”
Angry, Glaspey asked, “For what?”
“Assault on a police officer ...” Canada replied.
“What did I do to assault you?” Glaspey asked in a surprised tone.
“You bit him, and you hit me,” Canada replied.
“What did I do that assaulted him? What did I do? What did I do? Because someone starts hitting me and I don’t allow him to do it? and you want to play this game? You know who the (expletive) I am, you’ve seen me.”
Later, on Canada’s body cam footage, she asked Lindsey, “How many times did he hit you?”
“Hit me once, bit me once,” Lindsey replied.
At one point, Glaspey continued to argue his innocence when Canda said, “Take it up with the judge.”
Glaspey then said, “That’s fine, that’s fine, I’ll take it up with your parents,” which appeared to anger Canada.
Glaspey then said he knew “secrets” about Canada and her family, then mentioned other names.
Angry, Canada asked, “Are you threatening my family?” to which Glaspey replied, “Yeah, all day.”
The arguing between police and Glaspey continued, including when he was taken into the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
Police said Glaspey was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, threatening an act of violence, assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, obstruction and eluding an officer while endangering others.
District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson said he anticipates filing felony charges against Glaspey but is waiting for the completion of internal investigations from Ada Police Department and Lighthorse Police Department.
Randy Wesley, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Commissioner, issued a statement saying, “Lighthorse officers responded to a request from Ada Police for assistance subduing a subject who appeared to be intoxicated and refused to comply with instructions from officers on scene. An internal investigation is underway.”
Glaspey was later released after posting bail, which was set at $25,000.
