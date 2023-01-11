Police officer speaks to students about the dangers of fentanyl

Paul Bush, Stratford Police patrolman and Ada High graduate, spoke to Ada High School students Monday about the drug fentanyl.
Bush has seen a rise in fentanyl cases and wanted to give the students knowledge of the drug that could possibly save a life.
Fentanyl is sold under brand names Actiq, Duragesic, Sublimaze, and others. The drug is a potent pain reliever when correctly prescribed, but fentanyl sold on the street for recreational uses can be very dangerous. In 2021, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues accounted for most drug overdose deaths in the United States with 71,238 deaths, according to Wikipedia.
