Police are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Kerr Lab Dr.
Police were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. to a report of a disturbance where a weapon was involved.
I learned through Central Dispatch that there was a male who exited apartment holding a knife while bleeding," Officer Ana Martin said in a report. "I also learned through Central Dispatch that a second reporting party stated a female subject stabbed herself in the stomach."
Martin said while police and emergency personnel were responding, a law enforcement officer located a minor walking away from the apartment complex, covered in blood. Police detained the minor, who is reportedly the son of the woman who had knife wounds.
"Upon arriving on scene, and entering apartment, I observed a female laying on her back on the kitchen floor," Martin said. "I also observed a male subject applying pressure on the (woman's) stomach to slow down the bleeding until paramedics arrived on scene."
While waiting for paramedics, the woman was breathing but unresponsive, Martin said. The woman was treated by Mercy EMS paramedics before being taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City by medical helicopter where she underwent surgery.
On Monday, an OU Medical Center spokesperson said the woman was in good condition.
Police spoke with witnesses who reportedly led authorities to a knife, which, they said, the juvenile was carrying when he exited the apartment. Witnesses said they heard arguing and yelling prior to him leaving the apartment.
Police spoke with the woman's son, who had minor lacerations to his fingers. He reportedly told police his mother was attempting to stab herself so he tried to take the knife away from her.
Another minor who police questioned at the scene requested Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police saying all involved were "Natives."
"I explained to them I am cross-deputized with Lighthorse Police Department and showed them by cross-deputation card. (The) grandfather (of the woman's son) stated the same thing and I informed him he was free to contact Lighthorse Dispatch and request an officer to respond if that was their wish," Martin said. "I was later informed Lighthorse Dispatch informed them that a Lighthorse officer was not available at the time. The crime scene was later released to Ada Police Detectives."
Police are investigating whether the woman was stabbed, or if her wounds were self-inflicted
