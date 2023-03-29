Ada police are investigating the death of an infant that occurred Sunday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive infant a house in the 500 block of S. Johnston St. just after 11:30 a.m.
Mercy EMS and Ada firefighters attempted CPR, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a report by Ada police, the baby’s mother said she fell asleep at about 2 a.m. with the baby in bed beside her, and when she awoke, the infant was unresponsive.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen indicated that a cause of death has not yet been determined.
“At this point, we are assuming accident, but can’t say yet,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.