Ada police are investigating the death of an infant that occurred Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive infant a house in the 500 block of S. Johnston St. just after 11:30 a.m.

Mercy EMS and Ada firefighters attempted CPR, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report by Ada police, the baby’s mother said she fell asleep at about 2 a.m. with the baby in bed beside her, and when she awoke, the infant was unresponsive.

Ada Police Chief Carl Allen indicated that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

“At this point, we are assuming accident, but can’t say yet,” Allen said.

