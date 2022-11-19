Allen police are investigating a break-in and theft that occurred last weekend at the Allen Schools’ field house.
Allen Police Chief Brett Edens responded to the scene Monday.
“I observed the doorknob (of the field house) to be dented, and the door frame appeared to have pry marks on it,” Edens said. “Items that were stolen included a baseball pitching machine, junior high baseball catching gear and helmets, as well as chemicals for the field.”
Allen Schools Superintendent Jeff Hiatt said when staff arrived Monday, they discovered someone had cut the catalytic converter off of a driver’s education vehicle. He said later in the day, they discovered the break-in at the field house, and items missing.
“It was probably $8,000 worth of stuff,” Hiatt said.
Edens said city employees watched security camera footage and observed a male suspect wearing tan coveralls, a blue beanie, and gray shoes enter the baseball field from the north fence.
“The male subject appears to be inside of the baseball field for over an hour and is seen carrying equipment away from the field,” he said.
At least one vehicle was captured by security cameras and appears to be a dark in color mid- to late-1990s Ford F150.
Hiatt said it will cost about $2,500 to replace the catalytic converter.
Edens said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Allen Police Department at (580) 857-2722.
