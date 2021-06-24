Authorities are investigating a Tuesday-evening assault where a man was allegedly attacked by another man wielding a hatchet.
The incident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Oak Ave. during an altercation between two homeless men, according to Ada Police Sgt. of Detectives Shane Jones.
Jones said police responded to the scene and discovered Timothy Chitto with wounds to his left shoulder and to his right wrist.
"Chitto reported walking northbound on the sidewalk when he was approached by a male walking southbound on the sidewalk who then asked him for a light," Jones said. "Chitto stated he let the man use his lighter at which time the man started getting aggressive with him and threw the lighter into the street.
"A witness who was driving buy had their vehicle hit by the lighter and stopped. At that time, the witness reported seeing the suspect, later identified as Michael Jim, swinging a hatchet at Chitto. Chitto reported the same saying that Jim stated he would cut his head off and then struck him in the left shoulder with the hatchet.
"Chitto was cut on his right wrist trying to ward off another blow by Jim. Chitto and other witnesses reported that Jim then took off running eastbound in the alley way towards Johnson Avenue."
Jones said Jim, a Chickasaw Nation citizen, was apprehended a short time later in the 100 block of N. Johnson Ave. and was identified by two witness who followed him after the attack to make sure he didn’t get away.
"Chitto, (a Choctaw Nation citizen), was treated by Mercy EMS and then taken to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center for further treatment," Jones said. "Chitto is expected to make a full recovery.
"Jim was taken into custody, and, according to investigating Officer Martin, was transported to the Murray County Jail by Chickasaw Lighthorse Officer Truett.
"Jim will initially be charged with assault in the first degree through the Chickasaw District Court and the information will be forwarded to federal authorities for further review."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.