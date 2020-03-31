Ada police are seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing murder investigation.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Monday police are investigating the death of 58-year-old Bernard Parish as a homicide. Bratcher said police received an anonymous tip via the Crime Stoppers tip line around 8 a.m. Friday. The caller told police a murder had occurred at a home in the 800 block of West 12th Street. Upon their arrival, police found Parish’s body inside the home.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said OSBI agents were “assisting with the crime scene” Friday at Ada PD’s request.
Ada police are asking anyone with information about Parish or the incident to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
