In the interest of keeping Ada area children safe in school environments, Ada Police, Ada Firefighters, Ada City School administrators, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, East Central University Police, officers from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s officials toured Ada’s schools Wednesday.
“We’ve assembled representatives from every Pontotoc County law enforcement and public safety entity,” incoming District Attorney Erik Johnson said Wednesday. “We’re here to do site visits at all seven Ada City School sites. This is really the first time we’ve had a multiple-agency review of this school district. It’s as comprehensive as we can get.”
Johnson takes office Jan. 1, 2023.
“I would say that we’ve been doing similar things like this for years,” Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said, “even before school shootings were so frequent, so common as they seem to be now. So we’ve been working with the school folks, various law enforcement, the fire department. We’re glad to see Erik coming on board. This should strengthen some partnerships, and make things more efficient should we have an issue.”
“The effort being that while kids are out of school this summer,” Johnson added, “we make sure we are familiar with the buildings, that we know what the emergency action plans are, that we have any questions answered, and that we take every step possible to make the buildings as secure as possible.”
Johnson noted that the inspections took on additional significance in light of recent tragic school shootings in other states.
“It’s our duty as law enforcement officers to protect our kids,” Johnson said. “We’re fortunate in Pontotoc County: I have no doubt that if there was a crisis event in our schools, there would be a very strong response, and an organized and appropriate response.”
