Police continue to investigate wreck that killed 3 people

Police continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed three Pontotoc County residents Monday morning.
Killed in the single-vehicle wreck were 79-year-old Ronald Brashier, his wife, 71-year-old Betty Brashier, and their 45-year-old daughter, Linda Lou Brashier, all of Ada.
According to information released by the city of Ada, the cause of the crash is still unknown, and Ada police are awaiting results of an investigation by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The wreck occurred at 9:49 a.m. on the southeast side of Ada in the 2300 block of Ahloso Road.
Ada firefighters, Ada police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Mercy EMS were called to the scene where a 2012 Nissan Versa -- driven by Ronald Brashier -- had gone off the road and crashed into some trees.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Memorial services for the family were held yesterday. Memorials may be made to the Ada First Indian Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1302, Ada, OK 74821.
