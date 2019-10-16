The Ada Police Department is considering asking an outside consultant to review the department’s policies and procedures with an eye to revamping them so the department is up to date, Police Chief Carl Allen said Monday.
“I had a conversation with the assistant city manager the other day and asked her if we could look in the past policies and procedures,” he said. “If we could find one that we thought was pretty good, then we could tailor it to us.”
Allen spoke to the city’s Multiculturalism Committee about law enforcement and its relationship to the public, nearly two weeks after Ada resident Anthony Meely’s death following an altercation with police. The case caused an uproar on social media networks, as people speculated about what caused Meely’s death and criticized the way police handled the incident.
That case occurred shortly after a recent officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Arlington Street, in which Ada resident Jeffrey Peterson was shot and killed by police. An Ada police officer was injured in the shooting, which began with a domestic dispute that escalated and eventually turned deadly.
Allen said he could not discuss specifics of those cases because they are still under investigation. But he said such cases take a toll on everyone involved.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “Those people who are directly involved, and I’m not even talking about the families, because Lord knows they’re crushed. But the officers that are involved, they’re crushed too. It’s just something that people don’t think about.”
The committee’s chairwoman, Christine Pappas, said she imagined that many people call 911 because they don’t know what else to do.
“But a lot of times, the right person or the right service might not be the police,” she said. “It might be mental health care, it might be something else. So if other services were stronger?”
Allen said the department is trying to address some of those questions because he believes if a suspect’s mental health becomes an issue, an expert in dealing with those problems should be on the scene. He added that police officers cannot double as licensed practical counselors, EMTs or other experts.
“We can’t get people who have all those skill sets and pay them what we pay them,” he said. “It’s not going to happen. If we want them to be to that level where they can do counseling, they can do medical attention, they can diagnose on the run — all the things that people seem to think that we need to do — then we’re going to have to really change the pay scales.”
Immigration
The committee’s vice chairman, Steve Brogdon, wanted to know how Ada police officers deal with people who don’t speak English. He also asked whether the officers ask non-English speakers for their immigration papers.
Allen said Ada police do not ask suspects about their immigration status because the police department is not a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We don’t have time to be ICE,” he said, using the agency’s acronym. “To be ICE is not our function. Our function is — man, I keep trying to get back to this — our function is to keep our community, the city of Ada, safe.”
Allen said his officers would only ask for someone’s immigration papers if that person were suspected of committing a serious crime.
Following the meeting, Ada resident Sunhawk Hill said he attended the gathering for two reasons: He was concerned about the relationship between the police department and the public, and he wanted to know what the committee was all about. He said he was glad he went to the meeting, and he appreciated the discussion with Allen.
“I totally understand a lot of what he was saying, and it’s a very difficult line to walk to be able to keep your team functional and meet your objectives but also keep them in line,” Hill said.
Suggestions
Pappas said Tuesday that the committee made several suggestions to Allen, such as reviewing policies that might result in poor outcomes for minority communities. Other suggestions included reviewing the department’s pursuit policies, hiring more women and introducing implicit bias training for officers.
“We also asked Chief Allen how we might be able to build better communication between police and minority communities in Ada,” she said via email.
