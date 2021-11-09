Law enforcement officers from several agencies arrested a man Monday night after a tense and lengthy standoff.
The incident occurred in the Oxford Square apartment complex at 2001 B Street in Ada.
Arrested was 41-year-old James Willie Manuel of Ada.
The incident involved agents from the District 22 Drug Task Force, who were assisted by Ada police and Chickasaw Lighthorse police.
There was a staging area set up at Arlington Center for most of the evening, which included law enforcement, Mercy EMS and Ada firefighters.
District 22 Drug Task Force Agent Adam Good said law enforcement officers were seeking to question Manuel about an incident which occurred Saturday.
When law enforcement officers arrived to question Manuel, neighbors said he "freaked out" and climbed into some air conditioning vents in the attic of an apartment building.
Good said law enforcement then elected to obtain an arrest warrant since Manuel was not complying.
Good said the incident lasted seven hours, and that Manuel was eventually taken into custody, but not without incident. He was booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center at 11:32 p.m.
Multiple levels of force were used to get Manuel to comply, including less lethal options, but Manuel refused to cooperate, Good said.
"Officers had to deploy some less lethal options, which still did not get him to comply," Good said, "so he was eventually pulled through the ceiling."
Manuel's warrant stemmed from an incident which occurred Saturday, and was issued for felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
According to a court affidavit filed by Good, Ada police were called to the Oxford Square apartments Saturday by the regional manager of the complex.
"The call was concerning the recent eviction of a tenant from apartment 19," Good said in the affidavit. "The manager received information that the tenant may have broken back into the apartment after the legal process was completed, and could be squatting inside. The manager informed them that the apartment should be unoccupied."
Several Ada police officers responded.
"They walked up to apartment 19 on a second story landing where they found marijuana laid out on the front porch area in front of the door," Good said. "They visually estimated this to be in the weight range of pounds. They observed the deadbolt to the door had been removed and could see personal items in open view from a window."
Good said police officers entered the dwelling and located three people inside, including one person who was hiding in a closet. Also found inside was an illegal sawed-off shotgun, a large amount of marijuana some of which was laid out and drying in one of the rooms and drug paraphernalia with a white residue believed to be methamphetamine.
Police interviewed the people discovered inside the residence.
"They explained that the marijuana was brought to the apartment by James 'Cookie' Manuel," Good said. "He had done this previously as well. They also explained that the shotgun in the apartment belonged to Manuel."
Good said, in addition to marijuana which was found throughout the apartment, a state issued I.D. card, a utility bill and an EBT card (food stamps) belonging to Manuel was located in the dwelling as well.
Good said Manuel damaged one of the apartment units during Monday night's incident, which included falling through the ceiling a couple of times.
Authorities are considering charges related to the damage to the apartment, but no decision has been made as of yet.
Good said Manuel is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
