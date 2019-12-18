Polar Express family fun night

Trinity Baptist Church, Diamond K Kiwanis and Cornerstone Kids Ranch have teamed up to bring a night of family fun and holiday cheer to area residents. Here are five things to know about today’s Polar Express event at Wintersmith Park.
1. The Kiwanis Polar Express train and carousel will operate from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
2. Trinity Baptist Church will host an evening of crafts, cookies and hot chocolate, along with an opportunity to have photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, in Wintersmith Lodge from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
3. Cornerstone Kids Ranch will host a tractor-pulled hay ride around Wintersmith Park, providing an opportunity to enjoy the city’s Trail of Lights at a leisurely pace.
4. Trinity Baptist Church, Cornerstone Kids Ranch and Diamond K Kiwanis teamed up to provide the night of activities, which were designed to be family friendly and fun for all ages.
5. The event is completely free of charge and open to the public. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy a bit of holiday cheer.
