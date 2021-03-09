The prep basketball season is winding down.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves took on Hydro-Eakly Saturday for the Class A State Championship at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Arena, losing for the first time since 2019 by a score of 69-48.
The Roff Tigers battled #1 Varnum for the Class B State Championship title, also at the fairgrounds arena, losing in overtime 61-56.
In area tournament play, the Byng Lady Pirates lost to Fort Gibson Saturday in Shawnee in consolation play, ending their season. The only area team still alive is the Latta Lady Panthers.
