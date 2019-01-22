Plans for 2019 Quilt Show underway

Plans are coming together for the 2019 Pontotoc County Quilt Show, “The Magic of Quilting.”
Members of Pontotoc County’s Home and Community Education Association met Jan. 18 to lay the groundwork for this year’s show.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex and Convention Center.
The featured quilter for “The Magic of Quilting” will be Treva Gurley. Gurley has won many Best of Show and People’s Choice awards, as well as blue ribbons.
There will be a demonstration, door prizes and a vendors mall. There will also be a raffle of several items.
Judged quilts must be completed by the exhibitor in the past year. Others may be entered in the “for show only” category.
Entries will be accepted between 1 and 6 p.m. April 24. Entry forms may be picked up at the OSU Extension office.
