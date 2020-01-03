A single-engine Cessna 210 crashed Wednesday afternoon at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex. The aircraft was occupied by two individuals, initially reported to be the pilot and his daughter. Both walked away from the crash but were transported to Mercy Hospital Ada as a precaution.
The aircraft, which sat upright in a ditch just east of the outdoor rodeo arena at the Agri-Plex, was severely damaged.
“I have a witness who said he was at the traffic light facing north at Lonnie Abbott and Broadway who saw them flying from west to east,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alan Fortner said.
Fortner said the witness saw the wings of the aircraft rocking.
“I watched it crash,” said Geoff Irvin, of Ada, who identified himself as the witness. “I helped them out of the plane. I cut the seat belt off the pilot. I asked him if his legs were OK to stand.”
Irvin said others, who arrived on the scene shortly after he did, helped the pilot walk out of the ditch in which the aircraft came to rest.
“The daughter was in the floorboard,” Irvin said. “Her leg was twisted. I got her out of the plane and passed her to another person.”
Irvin said he could hear the engine stalling as the aircraft passed over and in front of him.
“Its altitude was maybe two telephone poles,” Irvin said. “I could hear the engine dying off, it wasn’t completely off. I assume he was trying to land in the parking lot. He overshot it.”
Fortner said the occupants were from the Shreveport, Louisiana, area.
“It’s my understanding they were trying to land at Ada and get fuel,” Fortner said.
“Two souls (were) on board,” Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said, adding that both occupants walked away from the crash and were taken to Mercy Hospital Ada for evaluation.
Bratcher said the National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency routinely called upon to investigate aircraft crashes, was contacted shortly after the crash Wednesday. Bratcher said the Federal Aviation Administration was at the crash site Thursday morning and gathered the necessary information to allow the wreckage to be removed late Thursday.
The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex is approximately one mile south of the end of the main runway at Ada Regional Airport.
