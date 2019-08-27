Pixar is the theme as ECU Homecoming parade entries are being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the 2019 East Central University Homecoming Parade, which is set for noon Sept. 21 at along Main Street in Ada.
With a Pixar-themed homecoming, entries are being accepted for floats, decorated cars or trucks, marching bands and walkers. The entry deadline is Sept. 10.
The Tigers will take on Southern Nazarene in the Homecoming football game, with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Koi Ishto Stadium. An ECU alumni tailgate will take place prior to the game, beginning at 4 p.m. in front of the football stadium.
For more information, call the ECU Office of Campus Involvement at 580-559-5207. Online registration is also available at https://www.ecok.edu/involvement/homecoming/homecoming-parade.
