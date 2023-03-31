Pipe bombs found during search of inmate's residence

A search of a jail inmate’s residence Wednesday produced grenades, a pipe bomb and items associated with making pipe bombs, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Michael Walker requested a search warrant after becoming suspicious of a jail inmate’s phone conversation.
Sheriff John Christian said jail phone calls are monitored and recorded, and inmates are aware of that fact prior to making phone calls.
Walker said while listening to a jail phone call made by inmate Cody Earl Boyles, 42, to a female, he overheard Boyles talking about having “stuff” in the middle of his couch under the cushion that he wanted the female or another person to “hold down.” Boyles also reportedly told her that he had firearms that he wanted to sell.
“An automatic firearm had recently been seized from (Boyles’) vehicle as well,” Walker said in a report. “(Boyles) had recently been investigated for making threats towards a (Sulphur) school official due to a name mix up. (He) is a convicted felon and has a criminal history of narcotic sales and use.”
Walker was granted the search warrant and served at Boyle’s residence, located in the 700 block of W. 24th Street in Ada.
“Upon arrival at the residence, three individuals were located in a vehicle outside the residence in the driveway and two individuals were located inside the residence,” Walker said. “Two of the subjects were arrested for unrelated warrants and the other three were released.”
Walker said during the search, deputies located two grenades, one pipe bomb and another incomplete pipe bomb, along with items commonly associated with the making of pipe bombs.
“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Division was contacted and responded to the scene,” Walker said. “The explosive devices were removed from the home and deputies continued the search. There was additional evidence of someone manufacturing explosive devises. OHP removed the pipe bomb from the residence and transported the bombs to an undisclosed safe location and exploded the device.”
Walker said deputies also located an M72 Law Rocket under a couch. He said upon further inspection it was determined that it had already been fired.
“Deputies located firearms, automatic firearm parts, gillie suits, a police scanner, a ballistics vest, lots of tactical gear, narcotics, evidence of distribution and manufacturing of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and equipment for check fraud. Charges are expected to be filed by the District Attorney’s Office as well as from ATF.”
Walker said agencies assisting the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office were Ada Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police and Mercy EMS.
