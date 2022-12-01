"Pictures Are Worth A Thousand Words"

SubmittedAda Early Childhood Center student pose with Ada firefighters recently at Central Fire Station in Ada.

Kathy Evans and Caitlyn Wescott’s Ada Early Childhood Center classes recently received a grant from the Ada City Schools Grant Foundation entitled “Pictures Are Worth A Thousand Words.”

“Wey went on an environmental print adventure around Ada.” Evans said. “We will make an alphabet book and the students are part of the book, example: if their name begins with R we took a picture of them standing in front of Rib Crib or F is for firemen and friends.” 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you