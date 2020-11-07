I think I can speak for most of us when I say that politics has been exhausting and frustrating.
In the midst of this comes November 11, Veterans Day. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all stop yelling at each other and calling each other names long enough to actually thank our veterans?
I didn’t get the chance to serve, but when the topic comes up with my wife Abby, the first name mentioned is always her father, Hershel. He served in the Pacific in World War II, and was always very proud to have served.
Ada Sunrise Rotary, which I joined recently, took the time to honor some of our veterans yesterday, and it was an honor to be a part of it.
One way we can honor our veterans is by building a decent society, a society for which they fought and sometimes died. One way to do that is to vote, which, I am happy to say, we did in record numbers this week.
Another way to do this is to behave with dignity and respect in everything we do; instead of screaming baseless and sometimes senseless noise in someone’s face, maybe we could find a way to disagree and still treat each other as human beings.
