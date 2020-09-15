Thanks to a tip from a family passing my office Saturday in downtown Ada, I was able to finally photograph a recent Ada curiosity, Hey Hey the chicken.
“Hey Richard,” came a voice from a minivan passing The Ada News about midday. “We might have a good photo for you. There’s a chicken at Chicken Express.”
“Is that the same chicken we’ve been seeing next door to Chicken Express at Sonic?” I asked. Sure enough, it is.
I explained that we had heard a lot of rumors about this legendary farm bird, but I had not yet had the honor. This was my chance. I got in my car and drove the short distance to Sonic on Mississippi. There she was. Or he. Honestly, I don’t know chickens as well as I should, so Hey Hey was either a rooster or a hen. I’ll let my readers let me know.
Several Sonic employees, who spoke to me anonymously, said the bird has been their neighbor and guest for the better part of a month. They take turns feeding the fowl, and even said an area school is hoping to construct a coop for Hey Hey.
It was an honor to finally meet this storied animal first hand, and say, “Hey, hey, Hey Hey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.