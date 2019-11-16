'Pete the Cat' visits ECU campus Monday

If you are looking for live entertainment the entire family will enjoy, make plans to attend “Pete the Cat” Monday on the East Central University campus.
Theatre Works USA is bringing the traveling musical to the Ataloa Theatre inside ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center for two performances Monday. The first show is at 10 a.m,. and the second is at 6 p.m.
“Pete the Cat” is based on the beloved book series of the same name by Kimberly and James Dean. Local presentation of the musical is sponsored by the ECU Foundation, Citizens Bank, Vision Bank, South Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprises, Santa Fe Cattle Co., Ada Nissan, Communications Federal Credit Union, Chicken Express, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Theatre Works USA provided this synopsis of the production: “Pete the Cat’s life is an adventure no matter where you wind up, so the minute the groovy blue cat meets the Biddle’s, he gets the whole family rocking, except for young Jimmy Biddle. He is the most organized second grader on Planet Earth. When Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out.
Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art and, along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a Volkswagen bus!”
Tickets for “Pete the Cat” are $15 for adults and $5 for students and kids. To order tickets online, go to www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office. For more information, call the ECU box office at 580-559-5751.
