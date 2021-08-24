As the Penny for Our City Main Street Construction Project continues, previously purchased personalized bricks are being collected and secured in a safe location.
New bricks (with the same information) are replacing the old bricks, and are currently being laid in their original spots as construction progresses.
Once the final Main Street Project is completed, purchasers will be notified as to a date and time they may pick up old bricks if they wish.
If you have additional questions about the Main Street Project, you can contact the Public Information Director at 580.436.6300 x226 or lisa.bratcher@adaok.com.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com
